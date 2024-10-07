Irwin the ‘jolly’ emu found dead days after disappearing from animal sanctuary

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A “jolly emu who loved cuddles” has been found dead seven days after disappearing from an animal sanctuary in Wiltshire.

Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary announced that Irwin’s body had been discovered nearby on Sunday – it is believed he may have fallen into the river at night.

Although emus are strong swimmers, the dark conditions and recent rainfall would have resulted in difficult conditions for Irwin to navigate.

A statement from the sanctuary read: “Whatever the case we sincerely hope Irwin didn’t suffer for long. The thought of his struggle will always be with us. His absence always felt.

“We simply don’t have words to explain how sad this makes us all feel.

“Not only our fabulously dedicated team of volunteers who work tirelessly for the animals’ wellbeing, but also the Malmesbury community as a whole.

“We extend our heartfelt, and sincere gratitude to everybody who sent us best wishes, reposted on social media, and searched with us.

“Your spirit of hope and positive energy has given us much strength this past week.”

During the search, the animal sanctuary shared pictures of emu poo and feathers in an attempt to locate Irwin, who was believed to be around seven-years-old.

A flightless running bird of the same family as the ostrich and the kiwi, emus are the second-largest living bird in the world behind the ostrich.

“Irwin was a jolly emu who loved cuddles, and especially cold showers during summer whereupon he would roll over before standing up and shaking himself dry before looking to us for another dowsing,” the sanctuary’s statement continued.

“This was him at his happiest. He was also feisty and loved to chase the young emus around until they got bigger and gave as good as they got.

“He is succeeded by Cha Cha, Emmy, Momo, and Doble who live happily in his name, and might easily live to the ripe old age of 25 years, as emus are hardy animals.

“Irwin gave us much love, and lived happily at The Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary. He will never be forgotten. Irwin will live on in all our hearts. So long Irwin. Precious boy.”