Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK minister to hold talks with Taiwan aimed at ‘boosting trade’

Trade minister Greg Hands will co-host the UK-Taiwan 25th annual Trade Talks in Taipei during his two-day visit.

Elizabeth Arnold
Monday 07 November 2022 00:01
Trade minister Greg Hands will hold talks on Monday in Taiwan aimed at ‘boosting trade’ (PA)
Trade minister Greg Hands will hold talks on Monday in Taiwan aimed at ‘boosting trade’ (PA)
(PA Archive)

Trade minister Greg Hands will hold talks on Monday in Taiwan aimed at “boosting trade” and promoting UK expertise in hydrogen and offshore wind, the Department for International Trade has said.

Mr Hands will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and co-host the UK-Taiwan 25th annual Trade Talks in Taipei during his two-day visit, the first in person trade talks since the pandemic.

Boosting trade with this vital partner is part of the UK’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and closer collaboration will help us future-proof our economy in the decades to come

Trade minister Greg Hands

Recalling his visit to the country 31 years ago, Mr Hands said: “Boosting trade with this vital partner is part of the UK’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and closer collaboration will help us future-proof our economy in the decades to come.”

Talks with minister Chern-Chyi Chen will look at “tackling barriers to trade in sectors such as fintech, food and drink and pharma, aimed at helping more UK firms export and invest in Taiwan”, DIT said, adding Mr Hands “will also promote UK expertise in offshore wind, hydrogen and electric vehicles”.

Recommended

The UK’s £8bn trade partnership has risen 14% in the last two years, according to DIT, with UK exports to Taiwan going up by 12% during that period.

Amid the trade talks, Innovate UK, the UK’s national innovation agency, will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan, “pledging to increase collaboration on technology and innovation”, the DIT added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in