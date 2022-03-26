The Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50
Taylor Hawkins, drummer of rock band The Foo Fighters has died, the band has announced.
The band said it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.
The drummer, 50, starred in the world famous band alongside singer Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.
“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” The Foo Fighters official account tweeted.
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.
“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
