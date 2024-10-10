Taylor Swift donates millions to US hurricane relief efforts

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



US superstar Taylor Swift has donated five million dollars (£3.8 million) to help victims “rebuild and recover” as hurricanes devastate the south-east region of the US.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida late on Wednesday night, amid warnings that a life-threatening storm surge could cause “extreme flooding”, according to the Met office.

The “dangerous and destructive” storm comes in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Helene just weeks ago.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous five million dollar donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” the chief executive of Feeding America, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, said in a statement on X.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.

“Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.

“Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

The charity were urging others to “join Taylor if you’re able by donating”.

It comes after fellow US music star Dolly Parton also donated one million dollars (£765,000) to the Mountain Ways Foundation, providing immediate assistance to Hurricane Helene flood victims.

Swift is gearing up for her the final run of her Eras Tour, beginning next week in Miami before heading to New Orleans, and Indianapolis and closing out the tour in Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

The 34-year-old has a history of supporting fundraisers, donating to 1,400 Trussell food banks in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London – the cities where she performed her record-breaking Eras Tour this summer.

The Anti-Hero singer also recently donated 100,000 dollars (£79,400) to a fundraiser for the family of a woman who died in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebrations.

The US star shared her condolences with the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 44, who was killed during the American football team’s victory parade at Union Station in Kansas City after they won the Super Bowl.

Swift had attended the Super Bowl to support her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend Travis Kelce.