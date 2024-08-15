In Pictures: Swifties flock to Wembley Stadium for superstar’s Eras Tour
Fans began queuing for the show the day before in an attempt to secure the best spot.
Taylor Swift returned to London on Thursday for the first of five shows in her Eras Tour.
The superstar will be playing songs from each of her 10 albums, each marking a different ‘era’ in her career, for a show that is expected to last almost three-and-a-half hours.
She is expected to perform more than 45 songs and undergo about 15 costume changes.
Some fans began queuing the day before the show in an attempt to get the best spot in the crowd to see the megastar.
Thursday’s performance will be Swift’s first in two weeks, after her shows in Vienna were cancelled following a failed terror plot.
Security was heightened at the stadium, with the Metropolitan Police saying they were “well prepared” ahead of the five-night run.
The epic Eras Tour began in March 2023 and has seen the star traverse the globe, performing for six months in the US before heading to South America, Asia, Australia and finally Europe.
This week’s shows are Swift’s last in Europe before she heads back across the Atlantic for even more gigs in the US and Canada.