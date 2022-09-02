Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teachers to vote in strike ballot as union condemns ‘insulting’ pay offer

The EIS said the current offer is effectively ‘a deep and painful real-terms pay cut for Scotland’s hard-working teachers’.

Rebecca McCurdy
Friday 02 September 2022 15:43
Teachers could walkout amid a row over pay (PA)
Teachers could walkout amid a row over pay (PA)
(PA Wire)

Teachers have been told to reject an “insulting pay offer” as Scotland’s largest teaching union opens a ballot on industrial action.

A 5% pay offer from local authority body Cosla was rejected by the Educational Institute of Scotland’s (EIS) executive committee last week.

A consultative ballot has now been launched to determine whether teachers want to take strike action over the “wholly unacceptable” offer.

Teachers will have until September 16 to vote in the online ballot.

If teachers decide to walk out of the classroom, they will be the latest in a series of public sector workers taking industrial action over pay.

Recommended

Refuse workers have returned from a strike across the country, but threaten to walkout again next week if a fresh pay offer in not made.

Workers in schools and early years learning, including janitors, will also take part in a three-day strike next week.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley urged members to reject the offer and vote Yes to “potential strike action in pursuit of an improved pay settlement”.

She said: “Teachers are increasingly angry that their pay is not keeping pace with the soaring cost of living, as inflation reaches unprecedented levels, and are impatient for the union to take action on their behalf.

“The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirm that the RPI rate of inflation in August was 12.3%, while the CPI rate was 10.1%

“ONS figures also indicate a 96% rise in gas prices, a 54% increase in electricity prices, and an average 20% increase in the cost of many basic foodstuffs.

“This is the context in which local authorities are offering a 5% pay settlement – far below the rising cost of living and, effectively, a deep and painful real-terms pay cut for Scotland’s hard-working teachers, some of whom are already experiencing in-work poverty.”

Rubbish piled up in the streets as waste workers walked out over the pay deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

She said Cosla, local authorities and the Scottish Government have “dragged their feet” while offering a series of “pitiful” pay offers.

The union is demanding a 10% pay increase.

Ms Bradley added: “It is time for Cosla and the Scottish Government to stop playing political games and to work constructively to deliver a fair pay settlement for Scotland’s teachers.

“EIS members can collectively increase the pressure on employers and Government by using their vote in this important ballot, rejecting the totally inadequate pay offer and delivering an overwhelming vote in favour of strike action.”

Teachers’ union NASUWT has also confirmed it will reject the pay offer tabled by Cosla after 83% of respondents said it was “inadequate”.

Some 582 teachers responded to the snapshot survey conducted in late August.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, has urged Cosla to come back with a “vastly improved offer”.

He added: “If they fail to do so we remain committed to balloting members this term for industrial action.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said teachers will have “no choice” but to strike.

Recommended

He added: “Last year teachers were persuaded to accept a low increase on the understanding that they would receive better increases in future.

“Now they know how far the Government can be trusted.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in