Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police form line between rival transgender debate demos in Belfast

Hundreds of people took part in the separate trans and women’s rights protests in the city centre.

PA Reporter
Sunday 16 April 2023 16:45
Women’s rights activist ‘Posie Parker’ (real name Kellie-Jay Keen) addresses the crowd during a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Women’s rights activist ‘Posie Parker’ (real name Kellie-Jay Keen) addresses the crowd during a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Protesters on both sides of the transgender debate have staged rival demonstrations in Belfast, with dozens of police officers dividing the rallies.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Donegall Quay area of the city centre on Sunday afternoon for the two events.

Controversial women’s rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, addressed the Let Women Speak demonstration beside the city’s “Big Fish” landmark.

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan, also a vocal critic of aspects of the trans rights movement, was among those who attended that event.

Nearby, several LGBT+ groups assembled for a counter rally.

Recommended

More than 50 police officers formed a line between the demonstrations, as loud music was played and participants on both sides chanted and waved flags and placards.

Ms Keen told the crowd at the Let Women Speak event: “I know for many of you it has taken a lot of your big girl pants to come out here, because it is really genuinely intimidating.”

John O’Doherty, director of LGBT+ support group the Rainbow Project, took part in the trans rights demonstration.

“We’re here today to ensure that every trans and non-binary person in Northern Ireland knows that they’re welcome and there is a community here waiting to embrace them and the hatred being shared by the other demonstration today is not reflective of the people in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in