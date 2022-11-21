Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teddy Sheringham brands Fifa’s LGBTQ armband threat ‘a joke’

Sheringham said he would have ‘loved’ to see England captain Harry Kane wear the armband.

Ellie Ng
Monday 21 November 2022 17:36
England fans at the Budweiser Fan Festival London at Outernet (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England fans at the Budweiser Fan Festival London at Outernet (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former England footballer Teddy Sheringham has branded threats of sanctions against World Cup players for wearing an armband supporting LGBTQ rights a “joke”.

On Monday, a joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the OneLove campaign – which included England and Wales – confirmed the rainbow armbands will no longer be worn due to fear of a yellow card being issued.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Sheringham said he would have “loved” to see England captain Harry Kane wear the armband and said Fifa was “in the wrong” to potentially punish players.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We’re a country that is one love. It’s a problem that he hasn’t been allowed to do it.”

“They (Fifa) are the ones who are in the wrong,” he added. “They should have allowed it. You can’t blame Harry Kane one bit.”

Recommended

Asked for his thoughts on Qatar as the tournament host, Sheringham replied that he was here to talk about football and was “not a politician”.

The former striker watched England play Iran in their first game at the Budweiser Fan Festival in central London.

Supporters at the venue in Tottenham Court Road also spoke out against the armband decision.

Joseph Wild, 25, an outdoor activities instructor, said Kane should have donned the armband and taken the yellow card.

Cheers and chants in the underground venue were frequent and featured “Southgate You’re The One”, “Three Lions” and “Harry Maguire”.

Accountant Tom Davies, 25, from Birmingham, said: “I’ve been pacing up and down this room so much that I could start raising money for the NHS.”

Many fans said they had booked the time off work to watch the first winter World Cup in the tournament’s history.

Sheringham said he liked the season change, adding: “Normally the World Cup would be going on and you would think to yourself, ‘Should I watch the World Cup or should I go and play golf in the lovely sunshine…or go for a picnic?’ But now, it’s wet and it’s cold outside so let’s watch four games of football during the day.”

Recommended

The room boasted a large standing space under a terrace where VIPs stood to watch the wall-to-wall screen.

Cheers and lobbed beers also followed every time England scored until the final whistle was blown – with England triumphing over Iran 6-2.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in