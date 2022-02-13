Teenager in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car
The girl was hit in Uddingston on Friday evening.
A 15-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.
The teenager was hit on New Edinburgh Road in Uddingston around 7pm on Friday February 11.
She was taken to University Hospital Wishaw before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police said she was struck by a black Audi and officers are now appealing for information.
Constable Andrew Coutts said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.
“I am asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch.
“I would also ask if there are any other motorists with possible dashcam footage or anyone with information that may help with our investigation to contact police.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3145 of February 11.
