Teenager dies after his car was struck by falling tree during Storm Eowyn
The incident happened on the B743 in Mauchline, Ayrshire, while the area was covered by an amber weather warning for high winds.
A 19-year-old man has died after his car was struck by a falling tree in East Ayrshire during Storm Eowyn.
The incident happened on the B743 in Mauchline at about 6.45am on Friday, when the area was covered by an amber weather warning for high winds.
The teenager, who had been driving a blue Ford Focus, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Police confirmed that he died on Saturday, January 25.
Sergeant Chris McColm of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.”
On Friday the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for much of southern Scotland, warning of a danger to life from flying debris.
Wind speeds of up to 100mph caused widespread damage and travel disruption, and left thousands of homes without power.