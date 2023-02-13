Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 16, dies in Chelmsford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Essex.

Police were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at around 11.30pm on Sunday following reports of a boy suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

The 18-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life.

“We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family.

“A cordon has been put in place at Waterson Vale and we are likely to remain there for a while whilst inquiries continue.

“I know that this may cause disruption however it is vital we understand how this incident happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surrounding roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything, or anyone who has any further information, to contact us to assist with this investigation.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 quoting incident 1321 of 12 February.