Teenager stabbed to death after disturbance involving crowd of people

A teenager has been stabbed to death and another is fighting for his life after an incident involving a crowd in east London.

Scotland Yard said police were called after midnight to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road.

Officers became aware of two males with stab wounds who were taken to hospital.

I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information that could help our investigation to please get in touch with us and share what you know Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers

One of the males, who is believed to be aged 17, was pronounced dead at 1:54am on Sunday, while the second male, who is believed to be 18, remains in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers of the Met’s specialist crime command is leading the investigation and said: “This is a highly worrying incident that has left one young man dead and another fighting for his life in hospital.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends at this difficult time.

“I also want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information that could help our investigation to please get in touch with us and share what you know.

“I am aware of reports saying that about a hundred people, armed with weapons were involved.

“While I would stress that our investigation is in its very early stages, this information does not appear to be wholly accurate.

“We know a significant number of people were caught up in this incident but not necessarily directly involved or armed with weapons.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has captured footage or images, is asked to call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.