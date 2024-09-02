Teenager charged with murder after 20-year-old stabbed

Support truly

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in East Sussex.

Billy Ripley suffered a serious chest injury, believed to be a stab wound, and died in Vicarage Field in Hailsham, near Eastbourne, despite attempts from paramedics to save him on Thursday at about 6.20pm.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in public.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded into youth detention accommodation ahead of his next appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.

A fundraiser has been set up for Mr Ripley’s funeral and headstone, who was described as a “family person who loved everyone especially his daughter”.

Julie Puttick, who set up the GoFundMe page and said she is Mr Ripley’s aunt, said on the platform: “He was a loving, caring and kind young man who will be missed by everyone and will always be with us.”

Sussex Police said a 20-year-old man from Hailsham has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody, while a 21-year-old woman from Hailsham arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on conditional bail until November 30.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of Sussex Police, said: “This has been a hugely distressing incident, not least for the family and friends of Billy Ripley, but also the wider community.

“Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance, and in the meantime I would still urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward and contact us.”