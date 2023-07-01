Teenager killed and five taken to hospital after two vehicles crash in Co Cork

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has been killed and five other people have been taken to hospital after two cars collided in Co Cork in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred around 1am, on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown.

A passenger in one of the cars, a teenage boy, suffered fatal injuries in the collision, gardai said.

A teenage boy driving the car and three other passengers, an adult teenager, a teenage girl and a male youth, have been taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A woman aged in her 30s who was driving the other car involved was also taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The matter has also been referred to Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as one of the cars involved interacted with Gardai before the incident.

The scene remains preserved on Saturday morning to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Gardai: at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.