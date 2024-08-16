Teenager arrested after army chaplain stabbed outside barracks

Support truly

A teenager has been arrested after a chaplain at an army barracks in Co Galway was stabbed.

The victim, who is aged in his 50s, was stabbed a number of times and is being treated for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, Irish police said.

The army chaplain was attacked outside Renmore Barracks on Thursday at about 10.45pm and rushed to University Hospital Galway.

The chaplain was approached by a youth outside the barracks. The chaplain then ran through the barracks gate and was followed by the youth.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said that shots were fired by on-duty personnel after the chaplain was attacked.

A male youth, aged in his teens, was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by gardai at the scene.

The youth is currently detained at a garda station in the north western region.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Investigations are ongoing, gardai said.

In a Facebook post, the army chaplain said: “Friends, thank you for your prayers, love and concern.

“Sorry that I can’t reply to all messages and take all the calls coming my way. I’m doing okay; just awaiting surgery.

“All will be well.”

In a statement, Bishop Michael Duignan said: “News of the assault on a Catholic priest, who is presently serving as chaplain to the Irish Defence Forces in Galway, is deeply shocking and upsetting.

“I pray for the injured man, asking God that he would make a full recovery. I pray too for his family, for his army colleagues and for the medical personnel who are tending to his injuries at this time.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said his thoughts are with the member of the Defence Forces in hospital.

“I have been briefed on the shocking incident outside Renmore Barracks last night and my thoughts are with the member of the Defence Forces in hospital.

“I want to thank Defence Forces personnel and Gardai for their action and response,” he posted on the social network X.

Tanaiste, and Minister for Defence, Micheal Martin condemned the attack.

“I condemn the violent attack at Renmore Barracks last night,” he posted on X.

“I commend the members of the Defence Forces on duty at the time, whose intervention was critical.

“Our thoughts are with the Defence Forces member injured in the attack.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the Defence Forces said: “The Defence Forces can confirm that an incident occurred at Dun Ui Mhaoliosa, Renmore, Co Galway yesterday evening where shots were fired by on duty Defence Forces personnel.

“This action was taken in strict accordance with force protection protocols after a Defence Forces member was assaulted by a male civilian.

“The soldiers on duty responded to the immediate threat with appropriate force to ensure the safety of personnel and secure the area.

“The assailant was quickly detained and handed over to An Garda Siochana, who are now conducting a full investigation into the incident.

“The injured Defence Forces member was provided with immediate first aid at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment. We can confirm that the victims injuries, while serious, are not life-threatening.

“The Defence Forces are committed to the safety and security of all personnel and will continue to cooperate fully with gardai in their investigation.”