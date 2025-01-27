Teenager who died after tree fell onto car during Storm Eowyn named
Calum Carmichael, 19, was taken to hospital on Friday for treatment but died there the following day.
A teenager who died after his car was struck by a falling tree during Storm Eowyn has been named.
Calum Carmichael was driving on the B743 near Mauchline, East Ayrshire, when a tree fell onto his blue Ford Focus at about 6.45am on Friday.
The 19-year-old, from New Cumnock, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment but died on Saturday.
First Minister John Swinney was among those who paid tribute to the teenager.
He said: “This is tragic and heartbreaking news. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who has died.”
Sergeant Chris McColm, of Police Scotland, added: “Our thoughts remain with Calum’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”
A Met Office amber warning was in place at the time of the incident with a red warning coming into effect across the central belt from 10am on Friday.
The storm brought 100mph gusts to Scotland and thousands of homes remain without power.