Teenager dies after Ormskirk double stabbing

Two 19-year-olds are in custody held on suspicion of affray.

Danny Halpin
Saturday 29 July 2023 13:02
Officers have arrested two 19-year-old men after a double stabbing left another man dead and one injured (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

A teenager has died in hospital after a double stabbing in Ormskirk, Lancashire.

Emergency services were unable to save the 19-year-old after the attack in the town centre just after midnight.

Another 19-year-old has also been taken to hospital but he is not thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Two men have been arrested, also both 19, on suspicion of affray and they remain in custody.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Constabulary said officers were called to Railway Road in the town centre at 12.05am Saturday morning after reports of an “ongoing disturbance” involving “a number of males”.

They said: “A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Maghull have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

“They remain in custody at this time.

“A significant area within the town centre has been secured as a crime scene.

“Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 0006 of July 29, 2023.”

