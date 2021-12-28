Teenager charged after couple found dead in house on Boxing Day

Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were found dead at their home in Livingston, West Lothian.

Laura Paterson
Tuesday 28 December 2021 12:00
The couple were both aged 73 (Police Scotland/PA)
The couple were both aged 73 (Police Scotland/PA)

A teenager has been charged in connection with the deaths of a couple at their home on Boxing Day.

Denis and Mary Fell, both aged 73, were found dead at their house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday

A sudden death had earlier been reported at the property.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday that a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths.

Recommended

He is expected to appear at the town’s sheriff court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“A continued presence may be seen in the area as officers continue with their inquiries but this was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in