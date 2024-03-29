Teenager charged with attempted murder after London train stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on a train in south London.

British Transport Police said it received reports of two men fighting between Beckenham and Shortlands railway stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on March 30.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital and is in a “critical but stable condition”.