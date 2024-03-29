Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager charged with attempted murder after London train stabbing

British Transport Police said it received reports of two men fighting between Beckenham and Shortlands railway station on Wednesday.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 29 March 2024 11:00
He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court (PA)
He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court (PA)
(PA Archive)

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on a train in south London.

British Transport Police said it received reports of two men fighting between Beckenham and Shortlands railway stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on March 30.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital and is in a “critical but stable condition”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in