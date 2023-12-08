Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in east London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was shot dead in east London.

Lianne Gordon, 42, was killed in the attack in Hackney on Tuesday evening and a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy also suffered gunshot wounds, but have since been discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old youth was detained in the early hours of Friday morning and remains in custody.

The force were called to reports of a shooting outside an address in Vine Close at 6.28pm and officers attended alongside paramedics.

Ms Gordon and the two other people who suffered gunshot wounds were not related but are believed to have known each other, police said.

Officers previously said they were trying to determine if the attack is linked to shots being fired in the same road days before.

Ms Gordon’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Yorke, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “While this arrest marks a significant development in this investigation, I would like to reiterate my appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“I have a team of dedicated and experienced officers working tirelessly to ensure Lianne’s family and friends get the answers they so desperately need; if you can help then please get in touch.”