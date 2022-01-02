Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering 16-year-old boy in west London

The Metropolitan Police force has said officers arrested the boy at an address in Hillingdon on Sunday.

Laura Parnaby
Sunday 02 January 2022 21:15
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Police activity at Philpot’s Farm open space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in west London earlier this week.

The Metropolitan Police force has said officers arrested the boy at an address in Hillingdon on Sunday and he is being held in custody.

Officers attended reports of a 16-year-old suffering a puncture wound at Philpot’s Farm open space close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, just after 7.30pm on Thursday.

London Ambulance Service paramedics were also at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at around 8.25pm.

The victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have been informed.

Recommended

Police activity at Philpot’s Farm Open Space (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, described the arrest as “a significant development” and appealed for witnesses to the incident.

He said: “While this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to fully explore all available lines of inquiry.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of a young man who has lost his life to senseless violence.

“We are committed to doing all we can to secure justice for them by finding the person or people responsible.

“I would urge anyone who has information and who has not yet spoken to the police to come forward.

“What you know could be the thing that makes the difference in this case.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or on 101, quoting reference 5666/30DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Recommended

Zaian Aimable-Lina, 15, also died on the same day after he was stabbed at Ashburton Park in Croydon south London.

He was pronounced dead at 7.36pm, and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in