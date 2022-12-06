Jump to content

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

An 18-year-old man handed himself over to police on Tuesday over the incident.

Ted Hennessey
Tuesday 06 December 2022 16:50
Takayo Nembhard, 21,died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove (Metropolitan Police)
Takayo Nembhard, 21,died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove (Metropolitan Police)
(PA Media)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a rapper was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival in October.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on October 19.

The 18-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into police on Tuesday. He remains in custody.

Officers say they still need to trace another man whose image, captured on CCTV, has been released.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “Do you know who this person is? He was caught on CCTV at the Carnival and we still urgently need to trace him.

“If can you help or have any information – no matter how small – about Takayo’s murder please come forward.”

Mr Nembhard, a performer from Bristol, was killed while there were crowds of several hundred people in the immediate area.

He was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

He was taken to hospital where he died. The cause of death was a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

On October 19, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenage man and the woman were bailed pending further inquiries, while the other man was released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Bristol on October 22 on suspicion of the murder and subsequently bailed pending further inquiries.

