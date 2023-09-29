Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam

The youth will appear in court on Friday.

Pa Reporters
Friday 29 September 2023 08:17
Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning (Family handout/Met Police/PA)
Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning (Family handout/Met Police/PA)

A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death on her way to school.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager would appear in court on Friday over the death of Elianne who was was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus on Wednesday morning in south London.

Her family visited the scene where she died in Wellesley Road, Croydon, on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

The boy, who is also charged with possessing a knife, will appear at youth court sitting at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

Elianne has been described by her family has the “light of our lives”. They said she was “bright and funny” and “had her whole life ahead of her”.

Recommended

She was the 15th teenage victim of homicide in London so far this year.

On Thursday at a vigil where she died, a large group of relatives put their arms around each other as flowers were put on the ground.

A statement read out by a church leader on behalf of the family said: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.”

She added: “Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Meanwhile, Elianne’s friends were “sobbing” and “so emotional” at her school on Thursday, Donna Murray-Turner, chairwoman of the local Safer Neighbourhood Board, told crowds after visiting the independent Old Palace of John Whitgift School earlier in the day.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in