Teenager arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences while waiting for flight

The 16-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism police on Monday.

Isobel Frodsham
Tuesday 28 June 2022 19:59
(Chris Radburn/PA)
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences while waiting to board a flight at Stansted Airport.

The 16-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on Monday during a stop and search, the Metropolitan Police said.

The alleged offences are linked to extreme Islamist ideology and he was due to board an outbound flight, the force added.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

He is in custody at a London police station.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “He has been detained under Pace (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) and is in custody at a London police station while inquiries continue.

“As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at an address in east London. This search has been completed.”

