Teenager due in court charged with murder after Southall stabbing

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old in a stabbing in west London.

Rishmeet Singh died at the scene in Southall last week after police were called to reports of a stabbing after a fight involving a group of people.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder has now been charged and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation after officers were called to Raleigh Road at 9.07pm on November 24.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Rishmeet, who was found with stab wounds, died at the scene a short time later.

A 19-year-old man arrested on November 30 has been bailed to a date in late December, police said.