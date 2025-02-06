Teenager and woman arrested after man stabbed in Northampton
The victim is said to be in a stable condition.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A teenager and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Northampton, police said.
According to Northamptonshire Police, the 29-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to the chest following an attack on Monarch Road, just off Kingsthorpe Road, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Wednesday.
Paramedics attended the scene and the victim was taken to the University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire where he underwent emergency surgery. He is said to be in a stable condition.
Police said armed officers arrested a 17-year-old at an address on Lutterworth Road and the female suspect was detained at a property on Balfour Road.
Trainee Detective Inspector Colin Bowers, from Northamptonshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with this attack, but our investigations continued well into the evening and will carry on today.
“This was a very serious attack where the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at around the time of the attack.
“Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 455 of 05/02/2025.”