Teenager charged with murder over fatal shooting of man in Peckham

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot in an alleyway near his home.

Gabriel Charles, 19, of Lympstone Gardens, Southwark, was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jesse Lloyd-Smith in Peckham, south-east London.

He is expected to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, a courts official said.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder on August 2, while four other people have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Mr Lloyd-Smith was with some others when a gunman opened fire five times in East Surrey Grove shortly before 5pm on July 10.

The bullets hit the victim’s head and arms causing unsurvivable injuries from which he died the next day.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “Our team remains resolute in securing justice and we need the public’s help to do so.

“I am grateful to all those who have come forward so far but would ask anyone with information – no matter how insignificant you think it might be – to get in contact as this could prove to be crucial.

“We believe that the answers to this shooting remain within the community in Peckham and whilst I appreciate it may be difficult, now is the time to do the right thing.

“Anyone who doesn’t want to speak directly can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Mr Lloyd-Smith’s sister Chaise and godmother Sam said: “It’s been over four months without Jesse and we believe that there are still people living within this community who are sitting on the truth.

“Now is the time to come forward.

“Our family has continued to grieve Jesse and we are appealing for your help to give us answers.

“Please, if you know anything or remember anything from the evening of 10 July, no matter how small the information may seem, contact the police or Crimestoppers.”