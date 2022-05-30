Teenager named first ever Scottish Young Musician Solo Performer of the Year

Dunblane High School pupil Juliet Robertson wowed judges at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with her performance of Debussy’s Claire De Lune.

Rebecca McCurdy
Monday 30 May 2022 10:48
Juliet Robertson is the first Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year (Ian Georgeson/PA)
Juliet Robertson is the first Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year (Ian Georgeson/PA)

A 14-year-old pianist from Stirlingshire has become the first ever Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year.

Juliet Robertson, an S2 pupil from Dunblane High School, said she was shocked to learn of her win.

She started playing piano aged four and wowed judges at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) on Sunday with her performance of Debussy’s Clair de Lune.

The teenager is part of the RCS Juniors and has competed in Japan and across Scotland.

The 14-year-old pianist was chosen by industry experts after wowing the audience at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. (Ian Georgeson)

Recommended

Juliet was one of 22 of the best young musicians from across Scotland who gathered in Glasgow to compete in the first ever final.

A panel of industry experts chose the 14-year-old as winner and she receives £1,000 to spend on furthering her musical career as well as The Maid Of Morven trophy.

The prestigious music school has also given Juliet coaching sessions, participation in masterclasses and a studio recording session.

She said: “I was really shocked to hear my name called as the winner and I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.

“I wasn’t even expecting to win my regional final, so to be holding this trophy now feels incredible.

“Everyone else was amazing and performed so well.

Julie Robertson, 14, has been playing piano since the age of four. (Ian Georgeson).

“I can’t believe I’m the first Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year.”

Yuan Wong, from Renfrewshire, and Ben Dickinson, from East Renfrewshire, were both runners-up and received £250 towards their musical goals.

Christopher Bell, head of the judging panel who presented the awards, said: “All four judges have been thrilled to witness such interesting and delightful performances today.

“Our decisions were unanimous.

Recommended

“Everyone’s a winner in their own regional competition, and we wish them all well as they continue to develop their talent for the future.”

The Scotland-wide competition was run by the Music Education Partnership Group who works with every school and local authority to support music education and opportunities.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in