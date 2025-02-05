Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed to death at school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.

Harvey died after the incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, at about 12.17pm on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He will appear at Sheffield Youth Court later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school, where flowers, balloons and cards have been left for the popular pupil.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and, most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.”

The trust which runs the school said Harvey was “precious” and “loved”.

The week before the incident, the school had gone into lockdown after there were “threats of violence” between pupils, parents were told on January 29.

Brenda Bartholomew’s granddaughter was in the same class as Harvey and heard the attack.

Mrs Bartholomew said: “She heard the scuffle, she heard the screams. They just ran.”

Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

“We have authorised South Yorkshire Police to charge a 15-year-old with murder in relation to the death of Harvey Willgoose, 15, at All Saints Catholic High School on 3 February. He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

South Yorkshire Police urged people not to speculate about the identity of the alleged attacker.

According to a House of Commons research document published in late January, in the year to the end of June 2024 there were 19,903 possession of a knife or offensive weapon offences in England and Wales that resulted in a caution or conviction.

Children aged 10 to 17 were the perpetrators in 18% of the cases.

A Mass will be held for Harvey at St Joseph’s, Handsworth, at 10am on Saturday.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the force or call Crimestoppers anonymously.