Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager charged with murder of 16-year-old in Somerset

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Radstcock, Somerset.

William Janes
Tuesday 02 August 2022 22:08
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Somerset.

Joshua Delbono, of Slipps Close, Frome, was charged with murder on Tuesday and remains in police custody ahead of appearing before Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police and paramedics were called to a car park in The Street, Radstock, at around 6.40pm on Sunday after the 16-year-old had been stabbed during disorder involving a number of people.

The victim was found critically injured and, despite receiving emergency treatment, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended

Three other people have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the teenager’s death.

A woman, 20, and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder, while another man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The woman has now been released under investigation, while the two men, both 18, remain in police custody for further questioning.

Following the death, neighbourhood Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said the “terrible” incident had been a “huge shock” for the community.

He added: “We’re standing with our community to support this devastated family and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the 16-year-old’s family were being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

“They’re grateful for the support of the community but ask to be given privacy to mourn their loss”, he added.

Recommended

Avon and Somerset Police also said Year 11 pupils in the area were being offered support by school staff, while youth workers had set up a drop-in for any young person affected by the incident.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and give the reference 5222182800.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in