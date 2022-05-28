Teenager dies after stabbing in Surrey

A 17-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed.

Police were called to the Greenhill Road junction of Copped Hall Drive in Camberley, Surrey, at 10.50pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing.

The victim died of his injuries at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn said: “This was a tragic incident where sadly a young man lost his life because of the injuries he sustained.

“We are appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area before the police were called last night, or a young male running from the scene south down Greenhill Road and into the neighbouring roads.

“The victim’s family are being provided with the support and immediate care they need at this difficult time.

“A cordon has been in place overnight and will remain for a number of hours to allow crime scene investigators to gather evidence.

“The road will therefore remain closed, and we thank the public for their patience and support while we carry out our investigations.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them quoting reference number PR/45220056379.