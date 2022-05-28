Teenager dies after stabbing in Surrey
A 17-year-old died at the scene of the attack in Camberley.
A 17-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed.
Police were called to the Greenhill Road junction of Copped Hall Drive in Camberley, Surrey, at 10.50pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing.
The victim died of his injuries at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn said: “This was a tragic incident where sadly a young man lost his life because of the injuries he sustained.
“We are appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area before the police were called last night, or a young male running from the scene south down Greenhill Road and into the neighbouring roads.
“The victim’s family are being provided with the support and immediate care they need at this difficult time.
“A cordon has been in place overnight and will remain for a number of hours to allow crime scene investigators to gather evidence.
“The road will therefore remain closed, and we thank the public for their patience and support while we carry out our investigations.”
Police have asked anyone with information to contact them quoting reference number PR/45220056379.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.