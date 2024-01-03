Teenager killed in car crash during police pursuit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation is under way after a teenager died in a car crash during a police pursuit.

The youth was killed when a Vauxhall Astra crashed on a roundabout on the outskirts of Swindon on Tuesday night.

Wiltshire Police said the three other occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and were arrested.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact.

The incident happened on the Commonhead roundabout of the A419, near Junction 15 of the M4.

“Following initial inquiries, a male in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving,” a force spokesman said.

“The two other individuals, both female and in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.

“All three remain in custody at this time.

“We can also confirm that the incident occurred following a police pursuit.

“As is protocol, we have referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will be independently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”