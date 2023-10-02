Teenager charged with murdering man shot in Warwickshire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has been charged with murdering a man who was found shot in Warwickshire.

Liviu Sandor, 19, will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with murdering 30-year-old Ben Daly.

Mr Daly died after being found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, on August 10.

Warwickshire Police said Sandor was arrested on Saturday by Essex Police at an address in Romford – one of nine people to be arrested over the killing.

A 52-year-old man had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder, a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender, and a further four men and two women on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.