Teenager from West Yorkshire charged with terrorist offences
The 15-year-old is due to appear at the Old Bailey on July 15.
A teenager from West Yorkshire has been charged with several terrorism offences.
The 15-year-old, from Haworth, was charged on Tuesday for one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, four offences of dissemination of terrorist publications and one offence under the Protection from Harassment Act, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, July 15.
The boy was arrested on Tuesday, June 21, as part of a pre-planned, intelligence led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into suspected extreme right wing terrorism, the force added.
A property was also searched as part of the operation after a seven-day warrant of further detention was granted by the courts on Wednesday, June 22.
