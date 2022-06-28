Teenager from West Yorkshire charged with terrorist offences

The 15-year-old is due to appear at the Old Bailey on July 15.

Isobel Frodsham
Tuesday 28 June 2022 19:32
The teenager will appear at the Old Bailey next month on terrorism charges (Nick Potts/PA)
The teenager will appear at the Old Bailey next month on terrorism charges (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenager from West Yorkshire has been charged with several terrorism offences.

The 15-year-old, from Haworth, was charged on Tuesday for one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, four offences of dissemination of terrorist publications and one offence under the Protection from Harassment Act, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, July 15.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday, June 21, as part of a pre-planned, intelligence led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into suspected extreme right wing terrorism, the force added.

A property was also searched as part of the operation after a seven-day warrant of further detention was granted by the courts on Wednesday, June 22.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in