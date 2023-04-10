Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager dies after getting into difficulties in canal

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Dave Higgens
Monday 10 April 2023 09:50
Police tape( Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape( Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties in a canal over the Easter weekend.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday afternoon along with other emergency services.

The canal was searched and a teenager was pulled from the water but he was pronounced dead a short time later, officers said.

A police spokesman said: “At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds.

“Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.

Recommended

“He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.”

The spokesman added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in