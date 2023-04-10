Teenager dies after getting into difficulties in canal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties in a canal over the Easter weekend.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday afternoon along with other emergency services.

The canal was searched and a teenager was pulled from the water but he was pronounced dead a short time later, officers said.

A police spokesman said: “At 4.32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds.

“Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.

“He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.”

The spokesman added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”