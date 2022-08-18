Jump to content
In Pictures: Tears, hugs and smiles on A-level results day

Teenagers across the country have been anxiously opening brown envelopes showing how they fared in key exams.

Pa
Thursday 18 August 2022 12:34
Abi Hill (right) and Anna Austin celebrate with friends as they receive their A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Teenagers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been receiving their A-level results.

It was the first time the exams had been sat since the coronavirus outbreak, and there was delight for thousands of youngsters and their proud parents.

Hugs all around at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
Twins Thomas (left) and Daniel Beechboth from Bedminster, Bristol, celebrated their A* A-level results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol (Rod Minchin/PA)
(PA Wire)
Iman Mohamed, 18, from Fishponds, Bristol, was another happy student at the school after also getting A* results (Rod Minchin/PA)
(PA Wire)

There were big celebrations at Norwich School in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
Millie Clark and Ella Cragg were thrilled with their results (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)
Emily Rivett celebrated with her parents after opening her A-level results at the school (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

There were happy students and teachers at schools across London.

Yasmin Adan posed for a photo at Oasis Academy Hadley, Enfield, north London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)
Fellow pupils Mert Savas (left) and Paris Eockeray hugged with happiness ((Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)
Naz Capar (right) and her sister Sara wiped away tears ((Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)
Nagma Abdi (left) and Zuhoor Haibe were among the happy pupils at Ark Putney Academy in south-west London (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Opening the envelope was a tense moment for students.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)
Robert Robinson, headmaster of Campbell College, Belfast, was on hand to congratulate Patrick Kenny and Tom Crowther for their impressive results (Michael Cooper/PA)
(PA Media)

Leyna McQuillin (left) shared the results on her phone with her mother Michelle McQuillin at Peter Symonds College, Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Fellow pupil John Diedrick, 18, showed his A-level results to principal Sara Russell (right)(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

