Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Joy and relief on GCSE results day

Teenagers across the country were receiving their results on Thursday.

Pa
Thursday 24 August 2023 17:20
Pupils open their GCSE results at Paddington Academy in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pupils open their GCSE results at Paddington Academy in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers were collecting their GCSE exam results on Thursday in a year when efforts have been made in England to return grading to pre-pandemic levels.

More than a fifth (22.0%) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A – this year, down by 4.3 percentage points on last year when 26.3% achieved the top grades.

Students across Northern Ireland were also celebrating positive GCSE results, with the percentage of top grades remaining above the pre-Covid average.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was on hand to celebrate with students at Paddington Academy in west London.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in