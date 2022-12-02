Jump to content

Teenagers, aged 15 and 16, in court charged with murdering 16-year-old boys

The pair were remanded into custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6.

Luke O'Reilly
Friday 02 December 2022 18:26
The pair were remanded into custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6.
The pair were remanded into custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6.
(PA Archive)

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have appeared in court charged with the murders of 16-year-olds Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke just a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kearne was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later that day.

They appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the murders.

The pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6.

Earlier on Friday, the Met said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the murders and was in custody at a south London police station for questioning.

The Met were called at about 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.

Both youths were pronounced dead.

