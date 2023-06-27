Jump to content

Police station closed after ‘Second World War hand grenade’ handed in

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal is heading to the scene, police said.

Callum Parke
Tuesday 27 June 2023 16:19
Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A police station has been closed after what is believed to be a Second World War hand grenade was handed in.

Malinsgate police station in Telford, Shropshire, and the road outside remains closed on Tuesday, with a 50-metre cordon around the building.

West Mercia Police said that the device was handed to the front counter on Tuesday afternoon.

When approached by the PA news agency, a force spokesperson said the device is believed to be viable but the Explosives Ordnance Disposal is heading to the scene to assess the device and make it safe.

The force has advised people to avoid the area and will provide further updates in due course.

