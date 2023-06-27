Police station closed after ‘Second World War hand grenade’ handed in

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police station has been closed after what is believed to be a Second World War hand grenade was handed in.

Malinsgate police station in Telford, Shropshire, and the road outside remains closed on Tuesday, with a 50-metre cordon around the building.

West Mercia Police said that the device was handed to the front counter on Tuesday afternoon.

When approached by the PA news agency, a force spokesperson said the device is believed to be viable but the Explosives Ordnance Disposal is heading to the scene to assess the device and make it safe.

The force has advised people to avoid the area and will provide further updates in due course.