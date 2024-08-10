Funeral for Jay Slater who died in Tenerife to take place on Saturday

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The funeral for British teenager Jay Slater, who died while on holiday in Tenerife, will be held in Accrington, Lancashire on Saturday.

Well-wishers who attend the service have been asked to wear something blue in his memory.

Mr Slater’s loved ones have also asked that instead of flowers, people could donate to LBT Global, an overseas crisis support charity which helped his family through their heartache.

A post-mortem examination found the 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, who died on June 17, found he died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.

His death would have been instantaneous.

The “celebration of life service” is to take place at Accrington Cemetery Chapel before interment.

Floral tributes will come from the family but “if anyone would like to bring a single rose to place with Jay, they are more than welcome”, his relatives said in a statement issued through LBT Global.

Mr Slater, an apprentice bricklayer, was also remembered in a tribute from his family which outlined the major events and passions of his life.

A group of search and rescue workers near to the village of Masca, Tenerife (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

They stated: “A loving son of Debbie and Warren, a cherished brother of Zak and brother-in-law of Jessica, a treasured grandson of Dawn, June and the late Dougie, a much-loved nephew of Glen and Katie, a dear cousin of Maddie and Tillie and a loyal friend to many. Jay will be very sadly missed by all those who knew him.”

The family said: “After Jay left Rhyddings High School he went on to become an apprentice bricklayer with the PH Build group, a job he greatly enjoyed.

“At the young age of five Jay started playing football for Huncoat United FC until the age of 17 and also did a few seasons with the Sunday team at St Joesph’s too.

Mr Slater’s body was found near the village of Masca (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

“He also loved spending time chilling out with his friends.

“Jay’s love of music and dance started at a very young age. He loved attending music festivals and events across the country and also loved to socialise and meet new people.”

Mr Slater attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island, which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca after a night out but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case.

The Spanish Civil Guard said Mr Slater could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.