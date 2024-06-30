Search for Jay Slater in Tenerife called off by Spanish police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Spanish police have called off the search for missing teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife, according to reports.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after setting off to walk back to his accommodation on the holiday island on June 17.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson reportedly said on Sunday: “The search operation has now finished, although the case remains open.”

It is understood that Mr Slater’s family and friends will stay in Tenerife to continue to look for him.

Helicopters, drones and search dogs were deployed to find the apprentice bricklayer.

On Friday, the force had appealed for volunteer associations, such as firefighters and individual volunteers who are experts in rugged terrain to assist in a “busqueda masiva” – massive search – on Saturday.

Members of a search and rescue team near the village of Masca in Tenerife, the last known location of British teenager Jay Slater (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

The search in the village of Masca, near his last-known location, took in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca and the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case, according to reports.

On Friday, Mr Slater’s friend Brad Hargreaves told ITV’s This Morning he had been on a video call with him before his disappearance when he heard him go off the road.

The Airbnb Casa Abuela Tina in Masca which Jay Slater travelled to (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said: “He was on the phone walking down a road and he’d gone over a little bit – not a big drop – but a tiny little drop and he was going down, and he said ‘I’ll ring ya back, I’ll ring ya back’ because I think someone else was ringing him.”

He confirmed he could see his friend’s feet “sliding” down the hill and could hear he was walking on gravel.

But Mr Hargreaves said he and his friend were both laughing at that point.

Firefighters were involved in the search for Jay Slater (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added: “He didn’t seem concerned on the phone until we knew how far away he was.”

The last person to speak to Mr Slater was his friend Lucy Law.

She said Mr Slater told her in a frantic phone call before he went missing that he was “lost in the mountains, he wasn’t aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%”.

A GoFundMe appeal Get Jay Slater Home was set up by Ms Law and had raised more than £43,000 as the police search came to an end.

Mr Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, travelled to the island as the search took place.

She said the money raised online would be used to support mountain rescue teams, and to cover her own accommodation and food costs.