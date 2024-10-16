History-making female ultra-runner to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

History-making ultra-runner Jasmin Paris will be made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales.

The 40-year-old Scot, from Gorebridge in Midlothian, has completed some of the toughest and most gruelling races around the world.

In March this year, the veterinary lecturer made history by becoming the first woman to complete the 100-mile Barkley Marathons in Tennessee.

She made it across the finish line with 99 seconds to spare before the 60-hour cut-off.

Dr Paris won the British Fell Running Championships in 2015 and again in 2018.

She had previously held the record in the Bob Graham Round, a fell running challenge in the Lake District, and the Ramsay Round near Fort William.

Outside of running, Dr Paris is a senior lecturer in small animal medicine at the University of Edinburgh and a mother of two.

She is among 57 people due to be recognised by William during Wednesday’s Windsor Castle investiture.

Former prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern will receive her damehood, as will ex-sports minister Tracey Crouch.

Dame Tracey led a review of football governance in the wake of proposals for a breakaway European Super League.

The Prince of Wales’ former chief aide, Jean-Christophe Gray, will be made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

He joined William in 2021 – the year after Megxit – and was in situ during the launch of the prince’s Homewards project to tackle homelessness and his transition to heir to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

His departure from Kensington Palace earlier this year came following news the Waleses were planning to restructure their household with a new chief executive.