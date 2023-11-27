What the papers say – November 27

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes to former England coach Terry Venables, the release of hostages in the Middle East and more headaches for the Conservative government feature on the front of Monday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mirror describes Terry Venables, who guided England to the brink of the Euro 96 final at Wembley, as “the great showman” while The Sun calls him “one Tel of a fella”.

The Metro and the Daily Star both bid farewell to El Tel who died on Saturday, aged 80.

The Guardian and the Financial Times focus on the Middle East as Hamas and Israel continue their truce.

The Times also focuses on the hostage release as it concentrates on the release of a four-year-old orphan.

The Daily Telegraph reveals a deal between the Prime Minister and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman over migrants which it says she feels he failed to stick to.

The i splashes with the tax predicament faced by millions of Britons, only days after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt handed down his autumn statement.

The Daily Express has urged the Duke of Sussex to defend the royal family as journalist Omid Scobie prepares to release his book on the goings on at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail’s front page looked at Sunday’s rally in Central London against antisemitism, with the headline: “No war cries, no angry chants, just solidarity with UK’s fearful Jews”.