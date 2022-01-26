Two arrested in Manchester over Texas synagogue stand-off

Pa Reporters
Wednesday 26 January 2022 08:35
Two men have been arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram, 44, who was originally from Blackburn in Lancashire was shot dead when the FBI entered the place of worship in Texas on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Counter Terrorism Policing North West said: “As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester.

“They remain in custody for questioning.

Akram held four people hostage during the incident, but they were later released unharmed.

