TfL scraps face mask rule

Public transport users in London will no longer be required to wear face masks from Thursday.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that face coverings will stop being a condition of carriage following the “shift in the government’s approach” towards living with coronavirus.

It added that “decreasing infection rates in London” were also a factor in its decision.

The government scrapped the requirement for people in England to wear face coverings on public transport on 27 January but TfL kept the rule on its services.

Despite face coverings being dropped as a condition of carriage, TfL said it “strongly encourages” passengers to continue to wear them to “keep each other as safe as possible”.