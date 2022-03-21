Sadiq Khan’s fears as future TfL contracts supporting factory jobs ‘at risk’

Future contracts for London transport schemes which support jobs across the country are at risk without long-term funding from the Government, the capital’s mayor is warning.

Sadiq Khan visited the Siemens Mobility facility, where half the 94 new Piccadilly line Tube trains are due to be built, in Goole in East Yorkshire on Monday.

The trains, which passengers will see from 2025, will improve frequency, reliability and capacity on the line, replacing the previous 1970s fleet.

The trains will enter service from 2025 (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Half the fleet will be built at the Goole factory, which employs up to 700 people in engineering and manufacturing, 250 in construction, and 1,700 in the broader supply chain.

Future Transport for London (TfL) contracts which support those jobs are at risk unless the Government agrees a long-term capital funding deal, Mr Khan said.

TfL’s supply chain stretches across the country and London has a strong relationship with regional suppliers.

TfL has time-limited options built into its contract with Siemens Mobility to also build new Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo and City line trains.

With sufficient funding, these options could be activated, providing ongoing work for the Goole factory.

Mr Khan said: “Visiting this Yorkshire factory and the state-of-the-art Piccadilly line trains being built, it is clear how strong London’s relationships with our regional suppliers are – demonstrating just how vital skills and expertise around the country is to London’s success and how investment in TfL is vital to jobs and a UK-wide recovery.

“Without sufficient capital investment in TfL, future contracts with regional suppliers are at risk. The best way to secure these highly skilled jobs into the future is for ministers to break the continuous cycle of short-term funding deals handed to TfL, which only holds back London and the rest of the country from innovation, jobs and economic growth.

“When London succeeds, the country succeeds – and vice versa. This week, the Government has the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to levelling up and deliver the capital funding TfL and its supply chain need. Without it, both London and the wider country will be held back.”