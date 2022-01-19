UK’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferries being built

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers announced it will operate two vessels being built at the Wight Shipyard on the Isle of Wight.

The UK’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferries are being built to cut emissions on commuter services in London (Uber Boat by Thames Clippers/PA)
Uber Boat by Thames Clippers runs along the Thames between Woolwich in the east and Putney in the west (Uber Boat by Thames Clippers/PA)

The first will enter service in the autumn, with the second due to be launched in spring 2023.

When they are outside central London they will run using biofuel-powered engines, with excess power used to recharge the batteries.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers’ co-founder and chief executive Sean Collins said: “This development in technology has enabled us to take the first major steps to meet our future environmental vision.

“For over 20 years we have been at the forefront of innovation for the river marine sector.

“We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth, infrastructure and economic development on and around the river to endorse the river’s importance to London as a form of transport.”

He added: “We’re looking ahead with this hybrid design, ensuring easy conversion to green hydrogen or another renewable energy source.”

The firm has committed to reaching net zero for carbon emissions from its “fleet, infrastructure and environmental footprint” by 2040.

