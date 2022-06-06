Witness appeal after death of man who was pulled from Thames after being Tasered

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the interaction between two Metropolitan Police officers and the 41-year-old.

Margaret Davis
Monday 06 June 2022 17:42
General view of a Metropolitan Police sign on the side of a BMW London Metropolitan police motorcycle
General view of a Metropolitan Police sign on the side of a BMW London Metropolitan police motorcycle
(PA Archive)

A watchdog is appealing for witnesses after the death of a man who was pulled from the River Thames after being Tasered on Chelsea Bridge.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the interaction between two Metropolitan Police officers and the 41-year-old man, who had a screwdriver and was reported to have been shouting.

Footage shared widely on social media showed one of the officers using a Taser on him a number of times, before the man, who lived locally, ran to the edge of the bridge and appeared to jump over the railing shortly after 9am on Saturday.

He was rescued from the water by the RNLI and taken to hospital, but later died.

While we have footage we would appeal to people to get in touch with us without delay if they saw or recorded any part of the incident

Sal Naseem, IOPC

Recommended

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died and everyone else affected. We have already met with the man’s family to explain our role and we will keep them regularly updated as our inquiries progress.

“We have an independent investigation under way, which is looking at the interaction between officers and the man on the bridge.

“While we have footage we would appeal to people to get in touch with us without delay if they saw or recorded any part of the incident, either on the bridge, after the man came to be in the water, or at Lambeth pier when the man was taken there.

“We would also urge anyone who was on a boat near the bridge at around that time on Saturday morning to contact us.”

Chelsea Bridge, over the River Thames, where the incident took place (PA)
(PA Archive)

Anyone with information can contact the IOPC on 0300 3035579 or email chelseabridge@policeconduct.gov.uk.

The IOPC said that investigators have begun examining CCTV and have secured some footage filmed on a phone on the bridge, as well as from police body worn video.

Recommended

Police officers involved have given their initial accounts of what happened.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in