Murder probe launched after woman found fatally injured in Buckinghamshire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found fatally injured in Buckinghamshire.

Officers were called to Seeleys Road in Beaconsfield at around 6.20am on Friday where they found a woman in her 40s, Thames Valley Police said.

A 39-year-old man from Beaconsfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, the force said.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, however we believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“A scene watch is currently in place. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to one of our officers.”