Man remains in custody after two die and two injured in Christmas Day ‘stabbing’

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after two women died in a suspected stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day remains in custody, police said.

The man, 49, from the Buckinghamshire city, is also being held on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his late 20s and teenage boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries, Thames Valley Police said.

They are both in a stable condition, police said.

Thames Valley Police previously said a dog which had been injured in the incident in Santa Cruz Avenue, Newton Leys, Bletchley, died, but have since been informed it survived.

Officers were called to the scene at about 6.30pm on Wednesday where the two women, aged 38 and 24, died.

A large cordon was in place at the scene on Thursday and a forensics team could be seen walking up the stairs of a block of flats.

Numbered yellow evidence markers and first aid kits could were visible on the road and pavement outside the address, and on the boot of a car parked on the adjoining Trinidad Grove.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the major crime unit, said: “Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the women who have tragically died in this shocking incident.

“We have launched a double murder investigation which may be concerning to the wider public, however we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

“Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 43240622935, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.